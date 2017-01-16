Pleasantville Middle School Principal Ossowski to Retire

By Anna Young

The Pleasantville Board of Education announced Friday that middle school Principal Vivian Ossowski will be retiring at the end of June completing a 33-year career with the district.

Ossowski arrived as a special education teacher at Pleasantville High School in 1984 after spending her first three years teaching in Yonkers. Four years later she was promoted to director of educational services because of her work supporting children with special needs. She has been middle school principal since 2004.

“We are grateful for her leadership and contributions to the district and wish her well in the next stage of her life,” read a Jan. 13 Pleasantville Board of Education statement.

Board of Education President Angela Vella said trustees and Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter are expected to discuss the search for Ossowski’s replacement at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 24.

She said Ossowski’s pending departure wasn’t a big surprise because of contract incentives for teachers and principals who announce their retirements by Jan 15.

Under Ossowski’s leadership the school was honored in 2012 by the state Department of Education’s (SED) Schools to Watch program, which recognizes schools that demonstrate continuous improvement and excel in academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure.

The middle school was also cited as a New York State Reward School for academic achievement for the 2014-15 school year.

The board will begin the search for Ossowski’s successor through a district committee comprised of teachers, administrators, parents and PTA officers who will conduct initial interviews, Vella said.

Finalists for the job will be interviewed by trustees, she said. Fox-Alter will make a recommendation following the interviews.

Candidates from within the district are currently being considered but the board will be placing an ad on an online application system serving New York State school districts, Vella added.