Pet Valu, Bedford Hills

Pet Valu in Bedford might be a large corporation but it feels like a neighborhood store.

Like the 350 other stores across the eastern U.S., the premium pet supplies and accessories retailer offers a wide variety of pet supplies and food for cats, dogs, birds and small animals, as well as a wide variety of pet accessories.

What makes Pet Valu unique from other pet stores is the dog wash facilities that are available in the Bedford Hills store and in other locations.

Located near the store’s entrance is the popular spa-like, self-serve dog wash. District Manager Carmine Proto said that shampoo, absorbent towels, tub restraints, aprons and high-velocity driers are supplied by the store for the $10 wash.

Above the wash area is a specially commissioned mural of Bedford Hills Memorial Park, a special local touch that can be found in all Pet Valu stores.

Proto said the store collaborates with local pet rescue organizations. At the July 22 grand opening, representatives from A New Chance Animal Rescue of Bedford Hills and Paws Crossed Animal Rescue of Elmsford arranged three pet adoptions.

The store’s layout is easy for customers to navigate. Each section is clearly identified by the large pictured signs that hang throughout the store. Proto said staff members are trained and certified in animal care and nutrition through the U.C. Davis Extension School, and they take pride in knowing every pet by name.

Pet Valu carries high-quality food for both cats and dogs, and customers will find a large selection of treats and food for other animals, parrots, hamsters, gerbils, ducks and doves. Its exclusive brand, Performatrin and Performatrin Ultra, are available in various formulas to meet each pet’s individual needs. Customers can choose from a wide variety of canned foods and kibble. Much of its products are grain- and gluten-free and are also low in salt and carbohydrates.

Other top-selling brands include Blue’s Stew wet food for dogs, featuring tasty chunks of chicken, turkey, beef or lamb covered in savory gravy; Redbarn; Nutro Kitchen Classics; Earthborn Holistics; Acana; the Hills Science diet; Wild Calling; Weruva and Merrick.

Jessica Rosado, the store’s manager, said customers can try Pet Valu’s selection of frozen raw food that provides complete and balanced nutrition in easy-to-feed formats. Bone marrow and goat’s milk have proven to be customer favorites, she said.

Raw food is also available in the form of freeze-dried treats that can be used as a topper or given as a meal by adding water.

The selection of treats varies from season to season. Currently, customers may choose from an assortment of cookies in the shape of flip flops, ice cream cones or seahorses. Special birthday bones and a birthday Bundt cake are also available.

Rosado said the store carries a wide selection of products that address a variety of pet ailments, such as hip and joint problems, allergies, anxiety, and stress and digestive problems.

There are multitudes of specialty items at Pet Valu’s Bedford Hills store, including a wide selection of toys for dogs and cats.

“We pride ourselves on being a community-based store,” said Proto, pointing to the many photographs on display showing Pet Valu customers with their beloved pets.

On the last Tuesday of every month, seniors and veterans receive 10 percent off purchases. Customers are encouraged to purchase a $5 American flag bandana or donate whatever they can to assist The United States War Dog Association’s work in covering the cost of transporting veteran war dogs home to the U.S. and finding them permanent homes.

Pet Valu is located at 739 Bedford Road in Bedford Hills. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 914-864-0555 or visit http://us.petvalu.com/