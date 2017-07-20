Peekskill Chosen to Launch Youth Workplace Initiative

A new program designed to get youth prepared for the workplace was launched in the City of Peekskill last Wednesday.

Peekskill was chosen to kick-off the READI program, which represents certain attributes employers look for in youth they hire: Respect, Enthusiasm, Articulate, Dependable and Initiative.

“When we first started some kids were skeptical. Many expressed surprise on how much they were able to learn,” said Danielle Satow, executive director of Peekskill’s Youth Bureau, which has 44 youth employed at businesses and municipalities through summer internships following their involvement in READI. “The READI curriculum will continue to be a great enhancement in their lives.”

In November 2011, the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board appointed an ad hoc committee to examine the attributes that businesses look for when they hire youth and to develop a strategy for helping teens prepare for the work experience. The committee was comprised of representatives from local colleges, universities, businesses, business membership organizations, youth services groups and religious organizations. The recommendations of the committee became READI.

“Employment is one of the best ways to help young people transition to young adults,” said Allison Lake, deputy director of the Westchester Children’s Association. “This has been a great collaboration. Peekskill is our pilot.”

The partners involved with bringing the curriculum to Peekskill include Westchester County, The Guidance Center of Westchester, Inc., Westhab and Westchester Bank. The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board will work with agencies such as the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce and the Westchester Business Council to facilitate the process.

“This is not just the county, this is not just the city, this is not just the bank. It is truly a collaborative effort,” said George Oros, executive director of the county’s Economic Development Department. “READI, aim, higher!”

Angel Torres, 17, went through the READI training and is working in the Finance Department at Peekskill City Hall.

“It’s really helped me so far,” she said. “I’m really excited how it will help me in the future.”

“I know that this program will be very successful,” said Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina. “We will do you proud. We will show you this is a great program.”