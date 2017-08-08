Once Again, Grigoroff Found Guilty of Murder

For a second time, Anthony Grigoroff has been found guilty of murder.

In less than two days, a Putnam County jury found Grigoroff guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of attempted burglary in the second degree. Grigoroff was convicted of killing 49-year-old Garrison resident John Marcinak several years ago, but that conviction was tossed by a state appellate court two years ago.

Grigoroff, a Lake Peekskill resident, will face 25 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on Sep. 22. Judge Ned McLoughlin presided over the case.

District Attorney Robert Tendy handled the case for the prosecution.

“We can only hope this conviction will bring justice for John and peace to his family and friends who were present throughout the trial,” Tendy said in a statement.

