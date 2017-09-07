Live Entertainment Lineup Set at Yorktown Grange Fair

Caption: Family band Over The Top headlines the weekend entertainment at Sept. 8-10 Yorktown Grange Fair.

Live entertainment is a hallmark of the historic Yorktown Grange Fair, with the emphasis on local talent.

Among this year’s bumper crop of performers are an international entertainer, a singer featured on NBC-TV’s “The Voice,” a school superintendent, a varsity coach, and high school teens who write their own music. The grassroots lineup will grace the main stage starting with the annual event’s Sept. 8 Friday night grand opening and culminating in the Sept. 10 Sunday evening finale.

Topping the bill at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, is headliner Over The Top. Dubbed “The Family Band,” the five-musician group is a hugely popular party band that plays a crowd-pleasing variety of hit songs spanning five decades. In addition to Calamera family members Peter, Victoria, and their daughter Jessica Sterlacci, there is Jessica’s husband Steven Sterlacci and “Uncle Carl” Vreeland. Performing separately as part of a country group called The Jessica Lynn Band, the family recently returned from a European tour where, at one stop, they opened for legendary rockers ZZ Top. (overthetopband.com)

Here is the rest of Yorktown Grange Fair’s entertainment schedule on the main stage…

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

5:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Sands of Time

Under the musical leadership of Yorktown High varsity golf coach Skip Marini, who doubles as PGA assistant pro at Mohansic Golf Course, this Yorktown-based quartet specializes in classic rock covers of hits from the 60s, 70s & 80s. (facebook.com/sandsoftimeband)

7:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Amanda Ayala

The 19-year-old New York singer/songwriter chose Adam Levine to coach her on NBC-TV’s “The Voice” after he and two other judges competed to mentor her. Two of her singles, “Mississippi Queen” and “Edge of Seventeen,” were on the Top 100 iTunes Rock Chart, with the first single surpassing 1 million views on YouTube. (amandaayala.com)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Justin Veatch Fund All-Stars

Featuring Absolute Zero and Oberman

Both bands are manned by teenage students ages 13-16. Named for a gifted high school musician, the Justin Veatch Fund sponsors programs that reach out to young performing artists. It provides them with opportunities to collaborate with, and be challenged by, a network of peers and professionals. Its core mission includes advising teens and young adults on the perils of substance abuse.

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Unfunded Mandate

Fronted by Lakeland School District Superintendent Dr. George Stone, this top-grade classic rock band covers 200 songs. Its other musicians are administrators and faculty members from Lakeland, one of Yorktown’s two school districts. Every dollar earned by the group from gigs is donated to school-related causes. (lakelandschools.org)

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Over The Top

(see above)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

What It Is

Echoing the brassy, big-band sounds of groups such as Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, and Steely Dan, the eight-piece band features two lead vocalists, who are brothers, and a full horn section, playing funk, soul, rock, jazz, and R&B. (whatitisband.com)

Other Highlights at the Grange Fair

At 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, is an annual anticipated spectacle, the Antique Tractor and Vehicle Parade through town to the fairgrounds. There also are antique engines on continuous display at the fair, as well as Competitions and Exhibits in categories ranging from baking, flowers, produce and needlework, to photography, livestock and Legos.

The Yorktown Grange Fair also offers a variety of entertainment for young people. Appearing during the weekend are students from the Dance for Joy school and participation music by one-man-band John Griffiths of Overhill Shenanigans. There’s the Animal Show, Bubble Show, Magic Show, Simon Says, and karaoke singing. Plus, let’s not forget rabbits dressed up in costumes by 4-H members.

In addition, there are old-fashioned contests for pie-eating, balloon blowing, bubble gum blowing, a water balloon toss, and assorted games and activities for kids. Food and beverages, including beer, is available for sale from a dozen vendors.

A full schedule of all Fair activities, including Livestock Shows with horses, goats, sheep, cows and oxen, can be found at yorktowngrangefair.org.

Eight-piece What It Is features four horns and two lead vocalists to create a big-band sound.

About the Yorktown Grange Fair

The 2017 Yorktown Grange Fair is open 4-11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 10.

Ticket prices are as follows: General admission — $6 in advance, $8 at gate; adults 62 and over, children 11 and under, and all students with valid school ID — $4 in advance, $5 at gate; children under 2 — free. Advance tickets can be purchased until Sept. 1 on the Grange Fair website YorktownGrangeFair.org.

On Friday, Sept. 8, adults 62 and over can enjoy a free meal served from 4-5 p.m., during which time the admission fee for seniors is $2.

Sold separately inside the Fair are tickets for the midway rides, which can be bought per ride, or as all-day wristbands for unlimited rides, which start at $25.

Grange Fairgrounds are at 99 Moseman Road, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10958.

More information is online at YorktownGrangeFair.org or by contacting the Fair office at FairOffice@optonline.net or (914) 962-3900.