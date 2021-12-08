Peekskill Corp. Counsel Leaving to be Village Administrator

Peekskill Corporation Counsel Melissa Ferraro has been appointed as the village administrator in Dobbs Ferry.

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees voted Nov. 23 to hire Ferraro, effective Jan. 18, 2022, to head the village at an annual salary of $180,000. She will oversee a staff of about 120 full and part-time employees.

Ferraro will succeed Richard Leins, a former Peekskill city manager, who has been serving as interim village administrator in Dobbs Ferry.

Ferraro, who lives in Cornwall with her family, graduated from Peekskill High School in 1992 and has been corporation counsel in the city for the last six-and-a-half years.

Her last day serving Peekskill will be Jan. 12.