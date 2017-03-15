Greenburgh Police Make Arrests at Massage Facilities

Members of the Greenburgh Police Street Crime Unit, Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Detective Division completed a short-term investigation into the “Unauthorized Practice of a Profession” category of New York state law and Prostitution occurring at numerous massage establishments within the township.

Last week, according to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the members of the Greenburgh Town Board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday (now postponed to Wednesday, March 15 due to a snow storm) to rule on an appeal by certain massage facilities that could result in the closure of those massage facilities.

In 2015 the Town Board enacted legislation requiring massage establishments to be licensed by the town. These facilities may only be licensed if massage therapists are also licensed by New York State. All massage facilities are subject to background checks.

The police investigations help ensure that the facilities are hiring licensed therapists and that prostitution does not take place.

On March 10, members of the Street Crime Unit, Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Detective Division did arrest four suspects for violating NY State Education Law 6512 (sub1) – Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. A fifth suspect was arrested for violating NY PL 230.00 – Prostitution. The arrested four subjects did knowingly and unlawfully purport themselves as licensed massage therapists without having the requisite state licenses. The fifth suspect arrested did offer to engage in sexual conduct with an undercover police officer. All of the suspects were transported to Police Headquarters where they were booked, processed, and held for arraignment.

The locations, all on Central Avenue, include:

Green Spa, 791 S. Central Ave., Scarsdale – Arrested: Xiangshu Jin (DOB 5/20/1978); Prostitution PL $230. Yilan Piao (DOB 9/3/1972); Education Law 6512 (sub1). Closed by Building Department.

Jade Spa, 698 S. Central Ave., Scarsdale – Arrested: Jong Ji Jin (DOB 5/28/1968); Education Law 6512 (sub1). Closed by Building Department.

Charming Spa, 390 S. Central Ave., Scarsdale – Arrested: Geumsun Yi (DOB 2/27/1969); Education Law 6512 (sub1). Closed by Building Department.

Green Rose Body Work, 455 S. Central Ave., Scarsdale – Arrested: Jinglan Yu (DOB 11/13/1972); Education Law 6512 (sub1). Closed by Building Department.