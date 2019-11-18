Youth of the Year Honored by White Plains Common Council

Since she was in grade school, White Plains High School senior Angela Matthews has devoted herself to others.

Her efforts on behalf of the community and outside of White Plains were recognized by the Common Council on Nov. 4 as she was honored as the 2019 Youth of the Year.

Matthews, who was accompanied by family members at the meeting, was recommended for the honor by the city’s Youth Bureau.

“We have a lot of good young people in our city and every year we take a moment to recognize one of them,” Mayor Tom Roach said.

Roach said Matthews has been very active in the White Plains Community Youth Court for three years. The Youth Court seeks to deter and prevent juvenile delinquency and alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use among White Plains youths.

The White Plains High School senior since the sixth grade has been helping to raise money for people in need around the world through the Global Ambassadors Program, as well as volunteering at a local Ronald MacDonald House and at other locations, Roach said. At the high school she and her friends created the Nutrition Club to encourage people to eat well. She is also a member of the National Honors Society, among other accomplishments.

“She’s passionate about helping others,” Roach said.

Matthews is planning to earn a doctorate in pharmaceutical science and become a pharmacist.

Matthews thanked those mentored her and who “helped me be more involved in the community,”

“I’m so honored to be here tonight and so grateful to be the recipient of this award,” Matthews said. “I’m so grateful to all the people who led me here.”

Matthews thanked one of her mentors, Connie Jones, her youth coordinator at the Youth Bureau. Jones is “always guiding me and always being there for me,” Matthews said.

Matthews said she hoped to “always be involved in my community.”

“My life revolves around three aspects: which are to be aware, to elicit change and to contribute to society,” Matthews said.