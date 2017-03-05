Greeley Students Petition Board of Ed to Save Counselor’s Job

By Anna Young

A group of Horace Greeley High School students presented a petition to the Chappaqua Board of Education last week supporting a popular guidance counselor who is expected to be denied tenure.

Students, frustrated at the lack of response from district officials, returned to the Mar. 1 board meeting to submit the petition containing 687 signatures and criticizing the district’s handling of the situation involving Student Life Coordinator Kristin Spillane.

“We’ve been patiently waiting for you to show your work and actively investigate this decision. We are saddened, frustrated, disillusioned and pretty much confused that you haven’t,” said senior Megan Townsend, one of about 10 students who appeared before the board. “We are not satisfied with speaking out once, receiving a pat on the back and then going back to business as usual. When you said you heard us, we took that to mean that our voices mattered to you.”

On Jan. 25, more than 30 students confronted trustees over rampant speculation that Spillane may be forced to leave the district.

Junior Will Seidman, who mentioned that students are disappointed the board and administration failed to reach out to them after they addressed district officials in January, said it is critical Chappaqua retains Spillane.

Students at that meeting said the counselor created the Peer Leadership and Ambassadors Program that brings students closer together and The Senior Experience Steering Group, an internship program that allows upperclassman to spend the final weeks in high school working with professionals in fields they may want to pursue as careers.

Spillane has also helped students form clubs, serves as a boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer coach and has given students a platform to speak openly about their concerns.

In 2014, Spillane was hired for the newly created position of outreach counselor for students, helping them to feel more connected to the school community.

While it is not known if the consideration to forsake the counselor is based on performance or budgetary issues, sources told The Examiner Spillane was informed of the decision via memo without receiving a performance review or meeting with the district’s administration.

Townsend asked Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daniel McCann if he’s ever spoken to Spillane. McCann responded no.

“This disconnect that the student body feels from you, it’s not going to go away without effort on both sides,” Townsend said. “We, the students, are doing everything we can to tell you respectfully that we want to bridge this disconnect and we want you to join us in doing so.

Townsend said administrative decisions become public concern when they affect the well-being of hundreds of students.

“We are asking you to follow through and do your job and respect the community and our values,” she said.

Junior Noah Goldstein added that losing Spillane would be a step backward for a district that has endured a difficult year.

“Mrs. Spillane fosters a feeling of safety and friendliness and so much respect,” senior Kasha Ludwitz said. “So many people have spoken and so much has been said and I’m at a loss for words. Why would you do this?”

While trustees didn’t comment on the matter citing personnel issues, board President Alyson Gardner stated that employee information is private and will not be discussed publicly.

“Please don’t assume that you spoke to an empty room, but again we don’t comment on personnel issues and it’s not for policy reasons but for privacy reasons,” Gardner said. “In saying we hear you and that we’re not doing anything, that couldn’t be more wrong.”