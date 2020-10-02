SPCA of Westchester Breaks Ground on Expansion Project

The SPCA of Westchester broke ground last weekend on its $9.1 million expansion and modernization project at its Briarcliff Manor campus.

A small group of socially distanced supporters participated in a ceremony for the new 27,000-square-foot building constructed with a series of upgraded features at the organization’s North Bedford State Road site. More than $8.2 million has been raised toward the SPCA’s goal of raising the entire sum for the project.

“While this wasn’t the groundbreaking ceremony we’d envisioned prior to COVID-19, we wanted to celebrate our progress and share this incredible milestone in the SPCA’s rich history,” said Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf. “Many wonderful contributors have so generously given to this lifesaving project, and while we could only have a small group attend, we’re very excited to share our virtual groundbreaking online in the weeks ahead.”

The SPCA of Westchester revealed its plan last year to build a larger, modernized campus. The new building will include indoor dog habitats for increased comfort and outdoor day pens; luxury four-story condos and multiple cage-free cattery areas; a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital; a large indoor space to serve as a training and enrichment center for dogs; and a classroom for humane education presentations to local school children, youth groups and the popular Camp Critter day camp.

The old shelter, which hadn’t been updated since the 1960s, was deteriorating and many of the dog kennels were not fully protected from the elements.

To take a virtual tour and learn more about the SPCA’s capital campaign, visit SPCA914.ORG. To discuss gift and naming opportunities, call 914-941-2896 ext. 12 or e-mail Shannon@spca914.org.