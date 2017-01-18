Garden of Dreams Night for Children Says it All

Thursday, Jan. 12, was a special evening at the Westchester County Center. The Westchester Knicks teamed with the Garden of Dreams Foundation to host Garden of Dreams Night, as 28 children from the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Children’s Village and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital had dreams come true while participating in special experiences surrounding game-time at the Westchester Knicks versus Fort Wayne Mad Ants game.

Nicholas Alholm, 12 years old from Yorktown, signed a One-Day Contract to play for the Westchester Knicks, Tyler Mejorado experienced being an Honorary General Manager, Julianna Vano, an 11 year-old girl from Yorktown Heights, was an Honorary Westchester Knicks Dancer and Matthew Welling, an 11 year-old, who attends the Music Conservatory of Westchester thrilled fans by signing two songs at halftime.

“I think it is great. Being part of the Westchester Knicks we always wanted to be a great representative of Madison Square Garden and extension of the NY Knicks. When the Knicks do things like this in partnership with The Garden of Dreams it is an incredible way to extend the whole Knicks Family’s energy, the love,” stated Westchester Knicks General Manager Allan Houston.