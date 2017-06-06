Eddy’s Grillhouse, Yorktown

Yorktown resident Steve Min and his family have owned and operated Edwin’s Deli on Commerce Street in town for more than a decade. Recently, he filled a void left by the departure of Friendly’s located just down the street.

The Min family opened Eddy’s Grillhouse four months ago. Min said last week he named the new eatery after his now one-year-old son.

“We live in the town and we’re familiar with the customers and locals from the deli. We thought we would expand to a restaurant venture,” Min said.

Min said it took about six months to renovate the building, with the majority of the work being done to the interior.

Min explained his family chose the grill house format because “everybody likes grilled food.”

“It’s a fun concept with a lot of fresh food you can grill,” Min said. The American style cuisine is prepared over an open flame, he said. Though American fare is the norm, the Grillhouse also offers a handmade pasta dish featuring grilled vegetables.

The restaurant features produce fresh from local farms and gardens, Min said, adding he will be purchasing food from Hilltop Hanover Farm in the near future. “We’re going to incorporate that in the menu,” he said.

The menu features such entrees as steaks and burgers. “The menu’s evolving. We’re putting new things on the menu. We’re getting feedback from customers,” Min said. “This town wanted to see something new.”

“Since my nationality is Korean. We have Korean barbeque,” Min said. For example, one of the dishes is ribeye steak marinated in soy sauce for a steak sandwich offering. Min said the menu encourages customers “to try something different.”

Aside from his administrative duties, Min also does some of the cooking, as well as working with the chefs and cooks.

Min said success would be attracting many local customers and make the restaurant a destination in the town. “A lot of restaurants in town have come and gone,” he said. “We want to be here for a long time. I named it after my son so I have a little pride in it.

So far residents have been supporting the new restaurant, Min said. “The townspeople have been very supportive,” Min said. “They want to try out a new restaurant in town.”

Eddy’s Grillhouse is located at 1983 Commerce St. in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-302-7687 or visit eddysgrillhouse.com. The restaurant also has a Facebook page.