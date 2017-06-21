Cast of Dancing with the Stars Live! In White Plains June 27

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 winner and NFL running back Rashad Jennings will join his partner, Emma Slater, this summer in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights.” Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in their hometowns, including at the Westchester County Center in White Plains on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m.

This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, “Dancing with the Stars,” including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy© nominated choreographer Mandy Moore.

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” also features the hottest cast in dance, including Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart *. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the professional dancing, exquisite costumes and excitement they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in theaters across America.

“I am super excited to be heading on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live. While the NFL is my #1 priority, I can think of no better way to stay in shape, combined with my intensive football training, until that team calls,” said Jennings.

Tickets for the hottest dance show in America, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights,” are on sale now. For date information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available throughVIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/dancing-with-the-stars-live-white-plains-new-york-06-27-2017/event/00005283C379D6CB?artistid=1086116&majorcatid=10001&minorcatid=1#efeat4211

*Cast subject to change.