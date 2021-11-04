Yorktown’s Slater Looks Forward to Second Term with Optimism

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater had no time to get his feet wet during the first few months of his first term. Shortly after he took the oath of office in 2020, he was knee-deep in challenges.

A never-solved vandalism spree to several prominent buildings in town, including the John C. Hart Library in Shrub Oak, was Slater’s first introduction to adversity.

That was followed about a month later with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rocked Yorktown as much as any municipality in the region.

“When it all started coming down, there was a moment of, ‘Why is it happening to me?’” Slater, who is unopposed for a second two-year term, reflected last week. “I firmly believe you get put in places you are supposed to be. I think our team did a great job helping people get the services they needed.”

“I want to thank the residents of the town. During really dark days, they were incredible,” he stressed. “We proved time and time again we are stronger together.”

Yorktown has been teaming up with Sav Mor Pharmacy and Taconic Pharmacy to vaccinate more than 3,000 residents from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.

“They have been a godsend to us,” Slater said of the two local pharmacies. “That’s what local government is supposed to be doing during these trying times. It’s been a real community effort.”

But, like the rest of the nation, Yorktown is not out of the woods yet with the pandemic. As a result, Town Board meetings are back to being virtual, just to be on the safe side.

“It just comes down to a comfort level,” Slater said. “As long as meetings are productive, we’re able to keep people safe and move business forward. Some of the presentations we get are actually better (virtual) than in-person. I think the Town Board has been a model governmental body. We have really put a lot of energy into working together. I don’t see us coming back (in person) this year.”

What is expected to happen this year, later this month, in fact, according to Slater, is a public presentation on the traffic and environmental studies conducted by consultants on the proposed overlay zone that has piqued the interest of many.

“I understand the skepticism and concerns some people might have,” Slater said.

Despite the many obstacles, Slater said Yorktown has achieved a great deal under his watch, including a new website, financial stability, environmental initiatives, an investment of almost $300,000 in enhancing Parks Department equipment and making playgrounds in town safer and emerging as a “renewable energy leader.”

“We said we would hit the ground running and we did,” Slater said.

Looking ahead, Slater said town officials must tackle the affordability issue, “which is not going away,” get creative with finding new sources of revenue, and finalize the 10-year water meter project, which he stressed the board was doing its “due diligence” with to get it right.

“It’s a significant investment. It’s millions of dollars that we will be spending,” he said.

Slater also thanked his family for their support and patience.

“The community is my number one priority. I take great pride going to work every day,” he said. “I’m not in this for the credit. I’m in it because I’m so passionate about this town and I want people to know that.”