Yorktown’s Gashi, Grace Vie to Replace Void on County Board

Michael Grace or Vedat Gashi will have big shoes to fill in January. For the first time in 22 years, the District 4 seat on the Board of Legislators is up for grabs with the approaching retirement of County Legislator Michael Kaplowitz.

Grace, a Republican, is a former three-term Yorktown supervisor, while fellow Yorktown resident, Democrat Vedat Gashi, came up short in his first political campaign last year for state Assembly. The district also includes New Castle and portions of Somers.

Grace, 63, who has his own law practice, said he wouldn’t have tried for the seat had Kaplowitz decided to run again.

“I think I have a lot to offer on the county level, given all my years of experience in both government and the law. That makes it possible where I can have an impact on the county as well,” said Grace who years earlier served as Yorktown Town Attorney.

Gashi, 41, also an attorney, fled with his family to the United States from what is present-day Kosovo when he was four years old. He found his run for the 94th Assembly District seat last year inspiring and was energized by the political process and how so many people care about the issues and who represents them.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t feel there was a real job to be done and that it was important,” Gashi said. “So I’m excited to be part of it.”

Westchester County remained on the state comptroller’s fiscal stress list that was released in September. Grace said the sales tax increase from 7.375 to 8.375 percent was unnecessary, hitting people who can least afford it. A $70 million fund balance is sufficient even if the bond rating falls below AAA because the county should limit borrowing, he said.

He predicted at some point in the future a 9 or 10 percent sales tax unless lawmakers control spending. High taxes also negatively impact property values, said Grace.

“It’s the governmental culture that is poisonous,” Grace said. “The county has surplus but their complaint is they just don’t have enough of a surplus, so they like to have a $140 million of taxpayer money.”

Gashi said money had to be found somewhere because not only had the county’s reserve funds been depleted because of repeated 0 percent tax increases but critical infrastructure, including roads, had been neglected. The AAA bond rating allows for the lowest borrowing rates when necessary, he said.

Along with shoring up the county’s reserves and providing the promises percentages to municipalities and schools infrastructure shortcomings must be addressed, Gashi said.

Among the biggest issues facing constituents in each one of the district’s towns are sewer hookups. Gashi said county officials must convince New York City DEP and representatives from other levels of government that the projects are critical and need state and federal funds.

“I think there’s a benefit for the people of the town but also a benefit for the residents of New York City, Gashi said. “We should be able to get residents greater support.”

While Grace agreed more money from Albany and Washington is needed to properly fund projects, more regional solutions should be sought. As supervisor, he welcomed the Somers’ communities of Lincolndale and Shenorock into Yorktown’s Hallock’s Mill Sewer Plant, similar to what New Castle and Mount Kisco are discussing for Riverwoods and Yeshiva, but the plan was blocked.

Gashi said he is quite aware that not only many New Castle residents have seen their quality of life deteriorate from escalating Westchester County Airport noise but portions of Yorktown as well. Solutions include convincing the FAA to make changes but the county must be more vigilant in future agreements with private carriers.

He also opposes any airport expansion.

Grace said the county should privatize facilities like the airport and Playland.

On other issues, Grace said he strongly opposed passage of the Immigrant Protection Act, which prevents county resources from being used toward federal investigations. He cited a couple of instances in southern Westchester where undocumented immigrants committed felonies, including rapes of minors. He added that he is unapologetically pro-life.

“There has to be checks and balances and there needs to be someone with experience to cut through the bureaucratic morasses and find pragmatic solutions to things,” Grace said.

Gashi said he’s been disappointed on the focus on national issues in a county race when there are plenty of county issues to tackle and help residents.

“The impact you could have on not only the government, but the overall situation, is something that is always at a premium,” he said.