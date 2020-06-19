Yorktown’s First Summer Movie Hits Capacity

Yorktown’s first-ever mobile movie night has reached its maximum capacity.

More than 80 families have signed up to watch “Toy Story IV” on June 25 at 9 p.m. in the Jefferson Valley Mall’s parking lot. The film will be projected on an inflatable 23-by-16-foot screen that will be set up by the Peekskill-based Fun Time Amusements, which runs the Play Connection store inside the mall. Vehicles will be directed by recreation employees to socially distant parking spots. Attendees are free to watch the film from inside their vehicles or on lawn chairs from a designated spot in front of or behind their vehicles.

“Covid-19 has disrupted many of our recreation programs, but the town will continue to organize safe and fun events for our residents through the summer. We urge all our attendees to remember their masks and respect our rules, which are designed to protect the public health,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We are thankful to our partners—the Jefferson Valley Mall and Fun Time Amusements—for making these outdoor screenings possible.”

Additional mall movie nights are scheduled for July 9 (Frozen II), July 23 and August 13. Sign up for the films will open a week before on the town’s Facebook page.

As social distancing restrictions lift, town officials are considering additional children’s programming from July 20 to August 28. Parks and Recreation Supervisor James J. Martorano, Jr. said that the possibilities include mini-day or evening camps for kids to offset the town’s cancelled summer camps.

The outdoor movie is one of two large, socially distant events organized by the town that have reached capacity this week.

The free Fishing Derby on June 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at Sparkle Lake is full. The catch-and-release derby for children 5 to 14 will require families to sign in one at a time and fish at a proper distance from each other.

In April, Yorktown announced the cancellation of all spring recreation programs in May and June due to the New York State on Pause restrictions on large gatherings. As the social distancing restrictions lift, town officials have begun opening parks. On June 11, the town opened three recreation facilities: Sylvan Glen Paw Park, Veterans Field and Downing Park. However, the playgrounds and workout equipment remain closed. Visitors to the parks are expected to maintain proper social distance and carry masks in case social distance isn’t possible. Groups larger than 10 are not allowed.

The town’s passive parks, such as hiking trails and nature preserves, have remained open throughout the New York State on Pause restrictions.