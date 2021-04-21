Yorktown Seeks Public’s Help with Roadside Litter Campaign

The Town of Yorktown has launched a roadside litter campaign that requires the watchful eye of the public to help to identify problems.

Last week, work crews from the Yorktown Refuse & Recycling Department cleaned roadside litter at Wood and Hanover streets. The department now wants residents to call with suggestions for other town streets to spruce up.

“Help us help you. If there are issues in your neighborhood, we want to know about them,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We are fully committed to combatting roadside litter, but it always helps to have public input and information.”

Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli added, “Residents and visitors are on notice that our roads and neighborhoods are not a dumpster. We take pride in our community and Yorktown’s workers and volunteers make great efforts to keep our town a clean and attractive place to live.”

The Refuse & Recycling Department’s springtime roadside litter campaign culminates on Saturday April 24 with the annual Battle of Yorktown, an Earth Day—related event that invites volunteers to don safety vests and grab garbage bags to collect roadside litter. Volunteers should call 914-245-4438 to register.

Yorktown has recently cracked down on litterbugs. Last month, Yorktown Police charged Christopher Curry, 41, of 120 Wells St. in Peekskill, with a town code violation. Police accused Curry of leaving a large, broken desk at the end of Decatur Road on February 20.

In November, Yorktown’s code enforcement officials charged Charles A. Valt of Garrison with illegal dumping for abandoning construction debris at Baldwin Road near the Mohansic Golf Course and the Taconic State Parkway.

To raise awareness about littering and dumping, the Town Board issued a letter to commercial property owners on March 12, reminding them that everyone plays a role in eliminating blight by properly maintaining properties.