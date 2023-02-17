Yorktown Republicans Announce 2023 Slate with Diana at Top

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Yorktown Republican Town Committee (YRTC) announced its 2023 slate with hopes of retaining four current seats and gaining hold of the town clerk post.

“The Republican candidates, all endorsed unanimously and all highly qualified, offer Yorktown voters a combination of years of experience in town government as well as fresh new perspectives,” said Kevin Byrnes, Chairman of the YRTC.

Heading the ticket is Supervisor Tom Diana, who was appointed to the post in January after Matt Slater was elected to the State Assembly.

Diana, a retired police officer and small business owner of a heating oil company, is a lifelong resident of Shrub Oak. He served as a councilman since 2015, where he founded Yorktown Against Heroin, which raised funds for ‘Dallas,’ the Yorktown Police Department’s drug detection canine.

Running for a third four-year term on the Town Board is Ed Lachterman, who was recently appointed as deputy supervisor. A 30-year resident of Yorktown, Lachterman, a small business owner, is a member and two-term president of the Yorktown Lions, a charter member and adjutant of the Sons of the American Legion squadron 1009, and a board member of Yorktown Against Heroin. He was also a charter member of the Yorktown Civilian Emergency Response Team (CERT).

A second seat up for grabs on the Town Board, currently held by recently appointed Councilwoman Mary Capoccia, who is not seeking a full term, will be sought by the brother of former Councilman and State Senator Terrence Murphy.

Patrick Murphy is a lifelong member of Yorktown and holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science. He started his career at ABC Cap Cities /Disney, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in technology support, eventually serving as Director of Executive Support, focused on support for the Disney C-Suite.

As owner of Murphy’s Restaurant in Yorktown for more than 10 years, GOP leaders said Murphy is aware of the challenges faced by small businesses in town. Owning Murphy’s Restaurant also gave him the opportunity to drive local community engagement through partnerships with organizations such as the Keon Center, which finds local employment for disabled young adults.

Murphy is a 14-year member of the Yorktown Elks Lodge #2324, a 20-year board member of the St Patrick’s church Golf Outing committee, a nine-year Yorktown Athletic Club Girls Lacrosse coach, and a founding member of Yorktown’s FamJam, which raises money for local organizations.

The third incumbent on the ticket is Gary Raniolo, who has served as Yorktown Town Justice since 2011 and has been practicing law for 35 years. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, working in the Local Courts throughout Westchester County prosecuting numerous cases from arraignment through trial.

Meanwhile, looking to oust Incumbent Democratic Town Clerk Diana Quast will be Jenna Lennox Belcastro, who has worked as an Executive Assistant at Town Hall under Slater and now Diana.

Lennox Belcastro is a 2005 Yorktown High School graduate and a married mother of two boys. She worked as a special education teacher after graduating from Mount Ida College. Prior to joining Yorktown, she worked under Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler, managing the Westchester County Board of Health. She has also been involved in the community as a member of the Yorktown Lions Club and Relay for Life.

A few weeks ago, the Yorktown Democratic Committee unveiled its slate, with Jann Mirchandani, a small business owner for more than 20 years, running for supervisor and Steve Shaw and Tom Marron vying for the two Town Board positions. Quast is also looking to return as Town Clerk, a seat she has held since 2016.