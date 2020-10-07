Yorktown Passes Resolution to Honor First Responders

The Yorktown Town Board passed a resolution Tuesday night declaring October 13 a day to honor the town’s Police Department and other first responders.

The declaration, which urges residents to express thanks to emergency workers by shining a blue light on their property, was suggested by Councilman Tom Diana, a retired police officer.

“It’s just a nice gesture for all of our first responders,” Diana said.

Diana noted he came up with the idea after learning of a similar resolution spearheaded by Anil Beephan, a councilman in East Fishkill. Beephan’s resolution only included police officers, but Diana stressed he felt it was important to recognize all first responders.