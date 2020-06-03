Yorktown Officials Condemn Death of George Floyd

Yorktown’s elected officials condemned the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and rejected all forms of racism during Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.

“The vast majority of those who have exercised their constitutional rights following the death of George Floyd have done so peacefully in the spirit of America’s great civil rights leaders, while a virulent minority have engaged in violence, larceny, arson and other serious crimes,” stated the Town Board’s resolution, which was unanimously adopted. “The strength of racial, religious and cultural diversity is recognized and respected by all agencies and departments of the Town of Yorktown including the Yorktown Police Department.”

Supervisor Matt Slater explained that last night’s resolution is the third resolution the Town Board has passed condemning racism or hate-filled actions this year.

“The fact that we are still fighting oppression and abuse in this country in 2020 is both unacceptable and unfathomable to me,” said Supervisor Slater during last night’s meeting. “We may not necessarily be able to change the hearts and minds of evil people everywhere but we can do our part right here in Yorktown. The Bible tells us to love thy neighbor. It doesn’t tell us to only love the neighbor who looks like us, or talks like us or worships with us. It is pretty simple: love thy neighbor. Growing up in this community I believe that is exactly what we do here in Yorktown.”

“As a human being, I was sick to my stomach watching Mr. Floyd die on that video. Anger, frustration and sadness are the emotions I felt. As a law enforcement professional, my message to those in the profession is: those of you who aren’t deeply troubled with how Mr. Floyd died, you should consider turning in your badge.” said Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble. “I am proud to work for the Town of Yorktown Police Department and for the residents of the Yorktown community. We will continue to make a positive difference in our community.”

Councilwoman Alice Roker said that her father was a police officer in the New York City Police Department. Although he faced challenges because of the color of his skin, he was able to rise to the rank of captain before retiring, she said.

“My hope is that everyone is able to separate protesters from criminals. The protesters want change. The criminals, the people who loot stores, throw bricks and rocks at police officers and set fires, they need to be jailed,” she said. “What today’s protests are about is systemic racism in the justice system, in the health care system, in education and in the housing market.”