Yorktown Officials Approve $1M for Street Paving

The Yorktown Town Board has approved an additional $1 million in street paving to repair some of the worst streets identified in a recent roads-conditions inventory.

The repaving campaign will include Summit Street, Central Street and Chesterfield Drive, as well as surrounding streets. Summit and Central both received 8’s in the town’s recent roads-conditions inventory and Chesterfield received a 6. The inventory ranked the town’s roads on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the worst condition.

The paving is expected to begin by the end of August.

“When we released our roads inventory, I vowed that we would start with the worst roads. Now we’re putting money behind our pledge to deliver smooth and attractive streets,” said Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli.

The roads inventory is posted on the town’s website and it was created by Paganelli. Some of the deteriorated roads targeted in the repaving plan have not been paved in nearly 20 years.

“The roads inventory helped us understand road conditions throughout the town so that we could make smart investments to our areas of greatest concern, which this additional $1 million will fund,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “In the past 18 months, Yorktown has invested more than $5 million in road infrastructure improvements.”

The $1 million comes on top of the $1,150,000 Yorktown officials allocated earlier this year to repave roads. The additional investment in road improvement will be paid from the town’s fund balance and it will not incur new property taxes or debt.

The local roads inventory revealed that most of Yorktown’s roads are in the good to best range. The Highway Department is responsible for paving and patching all of Yorktown’s more than 400 miles of local roads.

County roads that run through Yorktown are maintained by the Westchester County Department of Public Works and state roads are managed by the New York Department of Transportation.