Yorktown Names Bus for Employee Who Died from COVID-19

The Town of Yorktown’s Senior Services Department recently dedicated a bus in memory of a former longtime employee who died from COVID-19.

Salvador Rivera, 57, of Peekskill, who died May 24, worked for the department for 19 years transporting seniors for shopping trips and delivering meals to Yorktown’s homebound residents.

“He was an incredible, kind and caring man. He was suited for the job, and he treated everybody like family,” said Noreen O’Driscoll, the Senior Services manager.

On a typical workday, Rivera gave about 12 people rides and he delivered about 40 meals. Rivera, a party DJ, also volunteered his sound gear for the department’s events.

“Sal was an incredible human being with a larger-than-life personality,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman. “Whether it was dropping people off at the market or delivering lunches to our seniors he always had a big smile on his face and a kind word for all. He has left a lasting impression on our town.”

Supervisor Matt Slater said Rivera touched many lives with his service.

“We are grateful to Sal for the kindness and compassion he showed our seniors. He exemplified public service and love for one’s neighbor. We will miss him,” Slater said.