Yorktown Museum Seeks Pandemic and Protest Photos

The Yorktown Museum has started a collection drive to preserve local images from the Covid-19 pandemic and a recent civil rights march.

The museum wants residents with photographs related to the pandemic’s effect in Yorktown to upload them to a site created by the town.

The museum’s curators also seek photographs related to the recent Black Lives Matter march in Yorktown. Anyone with photographs of the march can upload them to this site.

“This has been a historic year for our community in many ways and we have an obligation to preserve the memory of these pivotal events for future generations,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “I encourage all of our residents to search through their photos and videos, whether it be on their phones or other devices, and submit them to our museum for proper collation and preservation.”

“Although our museum is closed until September because of the pandemic safety measures, the curators’ work of preserving our local history hasn’t stopped,” said Town Clerk Diana Quast. “Uploading photos to the town’s photo-collection sites is as easy as uploading to social media.”

The Yorktown Museum is located in the Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center at 1974 Commerce Street. The museum’s permanent exhibitions include a Woodlands Room, which steps back into the time of Westchester’s first inhabitants, the Mohegan Indians; the Arthur C. Lee Room, which exhibits Yorktown’s early farming from ice-cutting to spring plowing;The Bob McKeand Room, which highlights the Old Put Railroad, allowing visitors to step back in time and once again “ride the rails;”The Marjorie Johnson Room showcases miniature houses; The Sylvia Thorne Room: Early Yorktown, which provides resource material on genealogy, local history and antiques.