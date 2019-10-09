Yorktown Man Killed in Three-Car Crash on Taconic

A Yorktown man was killed in a three-car crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill Tuesday.

According to State Police, an investigation revealed William T. Faint, 62, of Yorktown, was traveling east on Carpenter Road in a 2006 Ford Taurus when he attempted to cross the Taconic State Parkway, and failed to yield the right-of-way to two southbound vehicles. A 2016 GMC Sierra, operated by Alan B. Kinghan, 60, of Croton-on-Hudson, and a 2010 Toyota Matrix, operated by Rachel A. Rosales, 60, of New York, NY, simultaneously struck the Ford Taurus.

Faint’s vehicle spun before striking a utility pole. Life saving measures were employed, but Faint was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinghan and his passenger, Richard W. Smith, did not suffer any injuries. Rosales and her passenger, Mary S. Nessinger, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to Vassar Hospital by EmStar.