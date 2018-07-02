Yorktown Man Killed in House Fire on Baldwin Road

A 53-year-old Yorktown man was killed in house fire Sunday afternoon on Baldwin Road.

Frank Fonte was found dead in the single-family home by Yorktown firefighters after they responded to call from a neighbor at about 4:51 p.m. He was the lone occupant in the residence.

Yorktown firefighters battled the blaze with more than 75 fire and EMS personnel from Croton, Bedford Hills, Millwood, Mohegan, Ossining, and Somers. Once the fire was deemed under control, the Westchester County Fire Cause and Origin team, Yorktown firefighters and Yorktown police detectives entered the home and began a preliminary investigation.

A final determination of the cause of the fire has not been made. The Westchester County Cause and Origin team will continue to search.