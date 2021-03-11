A 40-year-old Yorktown man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 6 in Shrub Oak Wednesday evening.

Demetrious Doupis was declared dead at the scene after Yorktown Police arrived at about 7 p.m. following reports of a subject lying in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling east on Route 6 between Sunnyside Street and Barger Street struck Doupis and then left the scene.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the Yorktown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit and Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit.

Yorktown Police request anyone with information regarding the victim or the accident contact them at (914) 962-4141.