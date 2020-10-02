Yorktown Lions Launch Halloween Home Decoration Contest

The search for the spookiest home in Yorktown began Thursday with the launch of a Halloween home decorating contest.

The Halloween Crawl encourages residents with scary decorating skills to submit digital photographs of their handiwork to the Town of Yorktown’s submission page.

“The Yorktown Lions will be the judges of this contest. We will drive around and take a look at all your wonderful decorations and on the 31st we will pick a winner,” said Jim Poulin, president of the Yorktown Lions. “I’m thrilled that I get to do this with the town.”

“We know Halloween this year is going to be a bit different with social distancing,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “But we’re happy to partner with the Lions to provide a fun, creative activity for the entire community. I have my costume ready because there’s no reason we can’t dress up or decorate safely.”

The decorating contest is one of two Yorktown Lions’ Halloween programs.

On October 31 the Yorktown Lions will hold a Halloween parade of cars at the Jefferson Valley Mall. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear costumes for the socially distant event. At the end of the parade there will be a “trunk-or-treat” co-sponsored by the Jefferson Valley Mall and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce.