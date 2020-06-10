Yorktown Leaders Hail Increased Outdoor Dining

Business leaders and elected officials hailed additional outdoor dining in Yorktown Tuesday at the Hudson Valley Steakhouse.

More and more restaurants across the region are starting to offer outdoor dining services under Phase 2 of the gradual reopening from New York State on Pause. Under the state’s Phase 2 rules, restaurants can offer outdoor dining provided that tables are at least six feet apart and that employees wear face masks.

“The restaurants that are reopening for outdoor service have taken great care to ensure the health and safety of the public and their staff,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “It’s now up to the dining public to play their role in Phase 2, including wearing masks until seated at their table and keeping their dining parties small.”

Besides Hudson Valley Steakhouse, eight other restaurants had recently applied to Yorktown for a permit to offer outdoor dining: Nadine’s German Restaurant; Yorktown Grill; Pappous Greek Kitchen; Frankie & Augies; Furci’s Restaurant; Augie’s Prime Cut; The Gramercy; and The Winery at St. George. Other restaurants had previously been permitted for outdoor dining and continue to serve the public. They include Peter Pratt’s Inn, AJ’s Bar & Grill, Little Sorrento, Savannah & Company, The Cabin and Grandma’s.

Individuals seated at the same table must be members of the same party (but may be from different households), with a maximum of 10 people per table, according to New York State’s Phase 2 rules.

Yorktown’s business leaders said that the outdoor dining is another step towards reviving the community’s small business sector.

“The phase 2 reopening of many of our local small independent businesses is one of many steps it will take to ensure their revival and survival. All our restaurants are opening with significantly less capacity than they had prior to the pandemic,” said Bob Giordano, president of the Yorktown Small Business Alliance. “It is of the utmost importance that all Yorktown citizens patronize our local small independent businesses first. Think local before you spend your money and dine with your safety and the safety of others in mind.”

“The Yorktown Chamber is extremely excited that the Mid-Hudson Region is finally entering into phase two of the NY ON-Pause order and we encourage all business to take advantage of the special-use permit allowing business to both augment their sales while allaying concerns of would-be patrons by utilizing outdoor seating or outdoor sales,” said Yorktown Chamber of Commerce president Sergio Esposito. “We have been actively visiting many businesses with application in hand and spreading the word as well as assisting with the application process.”