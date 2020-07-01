Yorktown Launches Independence Day Decorating Contest

Yorktown residents and business owners are encouraged to decorate their properties for Independence Day and submit photos to a holiday contest.

“The 4th of July Patriotic Decorating Contest is an opportunity for residents and business owners to demonstrate their creativity while at the same time boosting our community’s spirits during this difficult year,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “I encourage everyone to reflect on Independence Day as an opportunity for patriotism and unity.”

Contest participants are asked to photograph their handiwork and log on to the town’s website. The online contest application is simple; photographs should be smaller than 10MB and be in jpg, jpeg or png formats. The photographs must be submitted by midnight on July 5.

The winner of the contest will receive a gift card to a local restaurant and their winning photo will be shared on the town’s social platforms.

The 4th of July Patriotic Decorating Contest is sponsored by the Town of Yorktown, Yorktown Small Business Alliance, Lions International, Alliance for Safe Kids, Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International and Grange.