Yorktown, Hospital Officials Stress Precautions with COVID-19 Cases Rising

With the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Westchester County, officials from Yorktown and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital are urging residents to follow the recommended precautions.

“It does not bode well for how the fall and winter will go if we don’t continue to utilize the practices that we know work. And what are those practices? Vigilant mask wearing, vigilant social distancing,” said Stacey Petrower, the hospital’s president, during a virtual meeting with Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater this week.

“I understand that (social distancing) was a little easier to achieve in the summer months when we could be outside. It’s going to be a challenge, but it has to be a challenge that we all rise up to meet,” Petrower stressed.

On October 9, Yorktown had 37 active cases of Covid-19 cases, more than the City of White Plains, which has 20,000 more residents. As of Tuesday, Yorktown’s active Covid-19 cases had fallen to 32.

“We really need to remind ourselves that this virus is still here and ensure we’re taking all the necessary precautions so that we don’t go back to a world of restrictions,” Slater said.

Dr. William J. Higgins, vice president and regional executive medical director at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group, said Westchester County had about 800 active cases of Covid-19, about 300 more cases than the average in recent months.

“My biggest concern is with your young constituents,” Higgins told Slater. “I’m seeing younger and younger people testing positive for coronavirus. That concerns me because up to 34 percent of them are asymptomatic. My concern is that those asymptomatic people come and visit people like me and you who are in a higher risk group.”