Yorktown Hires Firm to Assist with Review of Overlay District Zoning

The Yorktown Town Board voted last week to hire a prominent regional planning firm to help perform state-mandated analyses of the town’s proposed overlay district zoning.

After considering proposals submitted by four planning consulting firms, the board decided at its August 11 meeting to choose Buckhurst Fish & Jacquemart Planning to assist with the review that is required under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

Town officials are considering the creation of overlay districts in the Yorktown Heights and Lake Osceola business hamlets to encourage some redevelopment approaches. The overlay zones would allow a greater diversity of permitted uses with the goal of revitalizing specific neighborhoods.

“Frank Fish and his team are award-winning experts with firsthand experience in creating overlay districts in other Westchester communities,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “The Town Board is committed to crafting the best overlay zoning rules that address the need to renew and reinvest in our downtowns while protecting the integrity and character of our community. The addition of BFJ and their professionals will help us accomplish this.”

BFJ Planning has a long history of planning work in Westchester County and the region. Recent projects include updating the City of White Plains’ Comprehensive Plan and assisting the Ossining Village Board in the adoption of a Comprehensive Plan and new form-based code.

In the Village of Pleasantville, the firm conducted a zoning study of single-family residential districts to ensure that new homes are consistent with the village’s small-scale character.

BFJ Planning is the latest professional consultant hired by the Town Board to assist the Planning Department in evaluating the best approaches to update, improve and strengthen the town’s commercial hamlets while preserving community character and quality of life.

Earlier this year, the Town Board retained Barton & Loguidice and Weston & Sampson for environmental review services, and the Transpo Group and Sam Schwartz Company for assistance in traffic studies.