Yorktown Grange Fair Cancelled; Virtual Fair Offered as Alternative

One of Yorktown’s community staples has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grange Fair Board of Directors announced Friday the 96-year-old event has been cancelled as scheduled on the fairgrounds, but will be held instead as a virtual fair.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the Board of Directors stated in a release. “The board is cognizant of the importance of bringing the community together every year to celebrate local artisans, farmers and livestock raisers. Following guidance from state and local authorities regarding public safety, the Board determined that holding an in-person fair this year could be detrimental to public health.”

As an alternative, The Virtual Grange Fair is currently taking submissions. Individuals are invited to send in videos and photos of art, livestock, Legos, veggies and cakes. Judges will peruse the entries and choose the winners.

Galleries are available on the Grange Fair website for everyone to enjoy. Competitions include: Baking, Entertainment, Legos, Gardening, Livestock, Needlework, Photography, Pet Costume Contest, Rabbit Costume Contest and Woodworking. There are multiple age groups within many of the contests.

“This is an opportunity to dive into a project and achieve some level of normalcy and community spirit,” the board stated. “While the Grange Board realizes that a Virtual Fair isn’t quite the same as holding an in-person fair, they hope that the community will embrace the possibilities and participate in any way they can. This is just one step in honoring the resilience of the local community, and other options are being considered, including a Drive-Thru Fair.”

For more information on the Virtual Grange Fair, visit www.yorktowngrangefair.org.