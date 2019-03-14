Yorktown Economic, Business Revitalization Committee Issues Report

Having a hotel and holding additional events to make the town a destination for visitors were identified as two of Yorktown’s biggest needs by a town advisory committee charged with studying economic growth possibilities.

On February 26, the Economic and Business Revitalization Committee (EBRC), which was proposed by Supervisor Ilan Gilbert and formed in July 2018 with Town Board backing, presented its initial report to the Town Board at a work session.

The committee’s report highlighted Yorktown’s strengths, including a well-educated and diverse population, highly rated schools, good transportation, successful sports programs, trails and parks, and a low crime rate, among other positive attributes.

The objective of the committee, which Gilbert said will “think outside the box” for the good of the town, is to strengthen and enhance the business environment leading to the creation of jobs. To carry out some of its proposals, the EBRC has recommended the town retain an economic development expert which would seek out grants.

The EBRC is comprised of Chair George Souls, former IBM sales executive; Andrew Drews, president of Drews Design & Development Company; Kyle DeVito, VP of A. DeVito and Son General Contractor; Katherine Quinn, president Support Connection; Renee Fogarty, leadership development consultant; Greg Brown, farmer and director Hilltop Hanover Farm; William Beck, President Club Fit; Robert Giordano, president Yorktown Small Business Association; and Sergio Esposito, president Yorktown Chamber of Commerce.