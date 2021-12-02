Yorktown Approves Reuse of Former Kia Dealership

The Yorktown Planning Board approved an application last week to convert the former Taconic Kia dealership on Route 202 into a school bus dealership.

Bird Bus Sales & Service asked the Planning Board to approve the reuse of the 2.71-acre property at 3805 Crompond Road. Founded in 2010, Bird Bus sells, services, and supplies parts of Blue Bird Buses. The company supplies the Blue Bird brand to school districts and contractors locally and nationally.

“As our local and national economies continue to evolve, we are challenged to find new uses for empty retail properties,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Bird Bus’s application is a logical use for a site that already serviced and stored vehicles. We are excited to welcome a company with a national profile that has demonstrated a decade of growth. We are excited to witness Bird Bus’s future success.”

According to documents filed with the Planning Board, Bird Bus will store 48 new vehicles on the site. All bus storage will be located on a paved surface that is screened. The property will also have 18 customer parking spots and 10 employee spaces.