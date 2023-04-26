Yorktown Approves Funding to Clean Up Mohegan Lake

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Yorktown Town Board last week approved funding to help restore the health of Mohegan Lake.

The Town Board voted April 18 to award Lake Savers LLC a contract of $341,205 to perform an aeration on Mohegan Lake. The company uses oxygen-pumping technology to revive struggling lakes’ natural cleaning abilities.

“Mohegan Like will get a breath of fresh air with a new aeration system and retrofits to the existing aeration system,” said Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana. “Fish depend on dissolved oxygen in the lake to survive, and without oxygen the lake loses its natural ability to break down fertilizers that seep into the lake.”

The aeration system will eliminate harmful nutrients, compost and pollutants that stimulate weed and algae growth. The aeration contract is the latest effort by the Town Board to protect Mohegan Lake.

In 2020, the Town replaced the Mohegan Avenue retaining wall, a $936,000 infrastructure project that included new erosion- and sediment-control devices.

Mohegan Lake has high levels of phosphorus, and it has been plagued by harmful blue-green algae blooms for decades. The toxic algae blooms have forced officials to close swimming beaches in the past. High levels of the toxins can cause diarrhea, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, and breathing difficulties, according to the state Department of Health.

Last year, state Sen. Pete Harckham (D/Mt. Kisco) delivered a $100,000 grant for the Mohegan Lake Improvement District and Town of Yorktown to help pay for the installation of a new aeration system.

Mohegan Lake is a natural waterway of 103 acres, approximately one mile long. The lake is used by residents and their guests for swimming, boating and bass fishing.