Yonkers Man Sentenced to 20 Years for White Plains Murder

A Yonkers man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for the murder of a White Plains man in 2011. Marcus Chambers, 31, received a 20-year prison sentence last week in federal court in White Plains by U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman.

On March 18, 2011, Chambers arranged by phone to meet Jonathan Johnson, 21, to purchase marijuana. Chambers and Darnell Kidd met with Johnson and attempted to rob him.

During the robbery, Johnson was shot and killed, according to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Chambers pled guilty on Dec. 21. 2021 to the murder. Proceedings against Kidd are still pending.

In addition to the prison term, Roman also sentenced Chambers to three years of supervised release.

Mr. Williams praised the investigative work of the White Plains Police Department and the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, which comprises agents and task force officers from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Probation Office, New York State Police, New York City Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Ramapo Police Department, Yonkers Police Department, Greenburgh Police Department, Peekskill Police Department, Westchester County Police Department, and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.