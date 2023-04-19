Yonkers Man Gets 35 Years for Murder of White Plains Resident

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Yonkers man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for the March 2011 murder of a 21-year-old White Plains man.

According to Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Darnell Kidd, 31, and his co-defendant Marcus Chambers, murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during an armed robbery for marijuana in White Plains on March 18, 2011.

Before the robbery, Chambers arranged by phone to purchase three ounces of marijuana from Johnson. Intending instead to rob Johnson, Williams said Chambers and Kidd met with Johnson near his car, which was parked on a suburban street in White Plains. During the course of the robbery, Kidd drew a loaded gun and fired it, killing Johnson. Kidd and Chambers then fled from the scene.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Kidd was convicted of one count of murder through the use of a firearm, following a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman, who imposed Kidd’s sentence on April 14.

Kidd was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He could have faced life behind bars.

“This lengthy investigation is yet another example of this Office’s commitment to prosecuting those who perpetuate gun violence and rob residents of New York of their peace and safety,” Williams stated. “We will continue our all-hands-on-deck approach with our law enforcement partners to identify and punish those who commit violent and brutal gun offenses.”

Chambers previously pled guilty for his role in the murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.