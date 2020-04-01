See What’s Up With This Yankee Legend and his Carmel Home

New York Yankees legend Joe Torre, who as a manager led the Bronx Bombers to four World Series championships, has sold a lake home he owned in Carmel.

According to a published report, Torre, 79, who managed the Yankees from 1996 to 2007, winning four American League pennants, sold his home on Lake Mahopac for $983,000.

Torre reportedly paid $1.1 million for the two-acre property, which included a main residence and a guest house, in 2006.

A former catcher, Torre managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years after leaving the Yankees. He retired in 2010 and is currently employed by Major League Baseball under Commissioner Rob Manfred, a resident of Tarrytown in Westchester.