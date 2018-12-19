Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Vets

By Neal Rentz

The holiday season is a time for Americans to place wreaths all over from homes and businesses to stores and the front of cars.

People across the nation had other locations in mind when they place wreaths in cemeteries at the headstones of military veterans last Saturday.

Locally, the Putnam County Civil Air Patrol conducted a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Raymond Hill Cemetery in Carmel. Veterans, their family members and friends and military cadets took part in the ceremony meant to remember and honor fallen heroes.

More than 2 million volunteers were expected to participate in Wreaths Across America throughout the United States. The annual event honors veterans and advances the Wreaths Across America mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” ensuring the memory of those who served.

Major Elena MacDermant, squadron commander of the Putnam County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, moderated the Carmel program. MacDermant quoted President Ronald Reagan when describing the importance of the service.