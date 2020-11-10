WP Hospital’s First Outpatient Surgery Center Opens

White Plains Hospital’s first outpatient surgery center opened in early-October at 226 Westchester Avenue in Harrison and is expected to see more than 2,100 cases in its first 12 months of operation.

“The addition of our new Ambulatory Surgery Center at Harrison underscores our commitment to enhancing the patient experience by providing access to convenient, high-quality care for our community,” said Dr. Kaare Weber, director of surgery at White Plains Hospital. “This new facility, along with our soon to be completed Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery, demonstrates our long-term vision to transform and expand in order to provide sophisticated, state-of-the-art care as we build on our status as the top healthcare provider in Westchester County.”

The Ambulatory Surgery Center at Harrison, totaling 10,000 square feet, features four state-of-the-art operating rooms and spacious prep and recovery areas, including a 12-bed postsurgical care unit. A dedicated team of highly skilled, board certified surgeons and anesthesiologists offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures for orthopedics, sports medicine, otolaryngology (ENT) and plastic and cosmetic surgery.

“To be able to open an outpatient surgery center in the wake of a pandemic, shows that our patients realize that their health is essential,” Dr. Weber said. “People are no longer delaying getting the critical care they need, and it is our goal to make sure they get timely, quality treatment and are on their way to recovery as soon as possible