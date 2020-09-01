WP, Greenburgh Schools to Start with Remote Learning

Students and teachers in the White Plains and Greenburgh school districts will be starting the new year in remote learning formats.

The boards of education in both districts voted in August to support a phased reopening of the school facilities with the coronavirus pandemic still looming.

In White Plains, the first day of school for students is Thursday, September 10. Hybrid learning, where students will spend some days at home and some days in the classroom, will begin on Monday, September 21.

“This additional time will be used to prepare our distance practice/platforms, connect with our students and families, and ensure that all needed materials will be readied/distributed to allow for a smoother hybrid reopening,” White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca stated in an announcement to the school community. “Additionally, we believe that these additional days will help to support faculty and staff as we move into this new form of practice and service to our community.”

In Greenburgh, school for all PreK to 12 students begins on Friday, September 11. Professional development for staff and faculty gets underway on September 8.

Students are anticipated to be phased in to an in-person hybrid model instruction beginning on October 5, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tahira DuPree Chase.

“The Greenburgh Central School District remains committed to a safe and responsible learning and working environment for all,” she stated. “Please be assured that when we reopen our schools in the fall, the Greenburgh Central School District will place the health and well-being of our students and employees as the primary priority.”