Woman Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Saw Mill Crash in Mt. Pleasant

A wrong-way driver on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant collided with another vehicle Tuesday night seriously injuring the woman who was operating the other car.

Westchester County police reported that at about 10:30 p.m., Anthony Rodriguez, 42, of Yonkers, the driver of a 2019 Honda Pilot, turned left from Grant Street in Pleasantville onto the northbound lanes of the parkway and headed southbound.

Just north of Marble Avenue in Thornwood, Rodriguez’s vehicle crashed into a 2008 Volkswagen GTI driven by Shanigwa Dickerson, 32, of Danbury, Conn. Dickerson’s car was also struck by another vehicle that was traveling behind hers in the northbound lanes.

Dickerson was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla by the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, police said. She was in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning. Rodriguez and three occupants in the third care were not seriously injured.

Police said that no charges have been filed against Rodriguez at this time, although the incident remains under investigation by members of the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.