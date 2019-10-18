Woman Dies After Car Plunges in Hudson in Verplanck

An unidentified woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle plunged into the Hudson River in Verplanck.

Westchester County Police responded to the area at 12:45 p.m. after receiving a call that a car had driven into the river and become submerged. The vehicle entered the river from a boat ramp in a Town of Cortlandt park off Riverview Avenue.

Patrol, Marine Unit and Aviation Unit officers searched for the vehicle with assistance from the New York State Police and the Verplanck, Montrose and Croton-on-Hudson fire departments. The vehicle had drifted from where it initially entered the water and was located nearby in about 10 feet of water.

Members of the Westchester County Police Marine Unit and the Yorktown Heights Fire Department dive team recovered the body of a woman, reported to be in her 30s. The identity of the deceased was being withheld by police.

The County Police Forensic Investigation Unit also responded to process the scene. The Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the woman’s death.