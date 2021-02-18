Winter Storm to Impact Westchester County, Putnam. Here’s the Latest Forecast.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Westchester and Putnam counties through Friday night, with another storm forecast to blitz the region with up to 9 inches of snow.

What’s being deemed a long duration snowstorm will bring light to moderate snowfall on Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, with snow developing by early morning. There could be up to 1 inch possible by 8 a.m., forecasters state.

About 3 to 6 inches of widespread snow is expected by Thursday night, with an additional 1 to 3 inches accumulating overnight into Friday, totaling between 5 to 9 inches for much of the area by Friday evening, according to the NWS.

However, the severity of the snowfall could change on Thursday based on the track and timing of the storm. Banding could result in locally heavier snowfall amounts between 6 to 8 inches during the day, but if the storm tracks farther south and east, it would result in little to no accumulation, forecasters state.

The current forecast calls for the heaviest snow to likely occur late Thursday morning into the afternoon, with snow falling at about 1 inch per hour, forecasters state. Periods of light snow or wintery mix are expected to continue well into Friday evening.

The storm will result in hazardous travel, snow covered roads and poor visibility for the Thursday morning and evening commutes. The roadways Friday morning and night could also be impacted.

Check with your local municipalities about garbage pickup, road clearing and other closures.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with winds sustaining between 10 to 15 mph, according to the NWS. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s at night, with wind gusts growing to 20 mph.

Friday will see temperatures increase to the mid-30s, with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph in the morning. Following the storm, forecasters predict a mostly sunny and clear weekend in the mid-30s.

If homeowners lose power, they should call the local utility company to inform them of the outage. Con Edison’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-75-CONED (752-6633) and NYSEG’s hotline service is 1-800-572-1131. For Putnam residents, Central Hudson Gas & Electric can be contacted at 845-452-2700.