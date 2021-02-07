More Snow Expected to Impact Westchester County, Putnam on Sunday. Here’s the Latest.

Just one week after a nor’easter dumped nearly two feet of snow on the Hudson Valley, another round of snow is expected to impact Westchester and Putnam counties on Sunday.

With a winter weather advisory in effect through 9 p.m. on Sunday, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for a quick-hitting storm that will result in up to 6 inches of snow. The storm will develop late Saturday night and strengthen Sunday morning, forecasters state.

Moderate snowfall will take place Sunday morning starting around 9 a.m. sustaining throughout the day, according to NWS, with snow expected to end later in the afternoon.

The area will see about an inch of snow fall per hour, with forecasters predicting the region could get anywhere between 3 to 6 inches. Temperatures will remain in the mid-20s during the day, with it dropping to the mid-teens Sunday night, according to the NWS.

With the storm resulting in hazardous travel and limited visibility, local officials are urging folks to drive safely if they need to be on the road. The storm is also expected to cause 20 to 30 mph winds Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS, with scattered down tree branches and power outages possible.

Vaccine distribution at the Westchester County Center, Javits Center, and Aqueduct Racetrack will continue as scheduled on Sunday.

State-run vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook will suspend operations due to winter weather. New Yorkers with appointments at these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination for later this week.