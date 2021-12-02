William Reilly

William J. Reilly, a longtime Katonah resident, died peacefully at home in the comfort of his family on Nov. 29. He was 101 years old.

Bill’s life began in Pleasantville, one of two sons of the late Sarah (Bond) and Peter Reilly. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter.

Bill was the beloved husband of the late Margaret J. Fox of Mount Kisco; the loving father of six children, Colleen and husband Joseph Todd, William and wife Mary Beth Reilly, Peter, James, Kathleen and predeceased son, Frank; and three adoring grandchildren, Michael, Brian and Kelly Reilly.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Katonah and a longstanding member of the Knights of Columbus in Mount Kisco.

His served his country in the European Theater during World War II with the 76th Infantry Division.

Bill was a kind and generous man who embraced life for more than a century. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many and will be remembered by all.

Friends and family are invited to call at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Katonah at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Interment will be private.