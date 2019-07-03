White Powder Found in Plane’s Cargo at W’chester Airport Not Hazardous

White powder discovered by Westchester Airport personnel in a plane’s cargo area Tuesday morning was found to be non-hazardous substance.

The Westchester County Police Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the airport after personnel loading baggage onto the Jet Blue aircraft at about 10 a.m. noticed five small plastic packages containing a small quantity of white powder. It is believed that the packages fell out of luggage that had previously been held in the cargo area.

County police officers assigned to the airport were notified and requested the Hazardous Devices Unit respond to assess the substance. It was determined that the powder was neither hazardous nor a narcotic substance.

Members of the unit tested the air in the cargo hold and passenger cabin and detected there were no hazardous materials.

The packages contained no identifying markings but appear similar to a powdered aspirin product that is available for retail sale.

The flight, which was bound for Orlando, was cleared for takeoff at 11:16 a.m.