White Plains to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of White Plains will host its annual September 11th Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, September 11 at 9 a.m.at Liberty Park on Lake Street, the site of the city’s permanent 9/11 Memorial.

White Plains will join together in a special way with 60 communities across America thanks to the White Plains Youth Bureau’s Social Justice for Youth Community Youth Court. The Community Youth Court program was named an Official Partner for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Day of National Service and Remembrance.

As part of this award, the Community Youth Court program received the special 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993. The 9/11 Flag of Honor visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and was physically on the ground where the Twin Towers once stood, and where the 9/11 Memorial now has been erected.

The City of White Plains will display this flag during its September 11th Remembrance Ceremony and later in the City Hall Rotunda.

All of the 60 partner communities will honor 50 victims each by reading a short bio and sharing where they are remembered at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. White Plains will additionally honor the six White Plains residents who died on September 11, 2001, as has become an annual tradition.

The city’s ceremony will involve youth who volunteer as part of the Community Youth Court program as well as youth involved with the Juvenile Justice System – none of whom were yet born on September 11th, 2001.

The White Plains ceremony will include messages from Mayor Tom Roach, County Executive George Latimer, and District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a wreath-laying and placement of flower bouquets by members of the White Plains Common Council, as well as music and reflections on this historic day in history.

Leading up to and following the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials on September 11th, many of the 60 partner communities will be undertaking service projects. In White Plains there will be two blood drives on Friday, September 10th:

– Annual 9/11 Blood Drive hosted by the Thomas H. Slater Center in collaboration with the City of White Plains.

Location: 2 Fisher Court.

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Blood drive hosted by a coalition of local Indian American organizations including Arya Samaj of Suburban New York, Hindu Temple of Tri-State, Inc., India Center of Westchester, SEWA International, Indian American Cultural Association, and several others.

Location: Ethical Culture Society of Westchester, 7 Saxon Wood Rd.

Time: 2 – 8 p.m. (advance registration is requested, 1-800-933-BLOOD).

From Monday, September 13th – October 3rd, White Plains City Hall will host a tribute to the victims highlighted in the ceremony, including a display of the 9/11 Flag of Honor, in the City Hall Rotunda, located at 255 Main Street. The exhibit is free, open to the public and accessible to all.