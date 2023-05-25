White Plains to Hold Annual Memorial Day Parade Monday

White Plains Mayor Thomas M. Roach, in cooperation with the Veterans and Memorial Day Committee, announced plans Monday for the city’s annual community parade and ceremony commemorating Memorial Day to be held on Monday, May 29.

The parade will begin on Church St. between Main St. and Hamilton Ave. and proceed to the Rural Cemetery on North Broadway. Step off is at 10 a.m. The parade will be immediately followed by a memorial service at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the cemetery.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Charles Mebane, Sr., Airman First Class, U.S. Air Force and long-time White Plains resident. The Ceremony Veteran is Theodore J. Lee, Jr. (deceased), Private, U.S. Army and was a lifelong White Plains resident.

Parade marching groups include White Plains Veteran Posts, White Plains Boy and Girl Scout troops, White Plains High School Marching Band, Youth Bureau Drum Corp, Jewel Pathfinders Marching Band, churches, schools and community organizations.

The public is invited to support and remember veterans by viewing the parade and attending the memorial service at the Rural Cemetery.

“We will be marching to honor the memory of those who gave their lives to preserve the freedom we all enjoy,” Roach said. It is also an opportunity to express our appreciation to our active duty forces and veterans for protecting us, around the world, every day.”