White Plains Planners Require In-Depth Study for Housing Project

The applicants of a proposed housing development on an environmentally sensitive property in White Plains will be required to do an in-depth study.

Last week, the White Plains Planning Board unanimously decided to have a Draft Environmental Impact Statement completed for the Farrell Estates at Ridgeway subdivision.

The project consists of 106 lots (99 homes, one clubhouse and five open space lots) in a R1-30 residential, single-family zoning district on Ridgeway and Bryant Ave.

Planner John Kirkpatrick said with the large number of trees slated to be cut down and the impact of 100 homes in the area, a DEIS made sense.

“We’re more likely to do a DEIS unless we can come up with reasons not to,” he said.

“I think it’s a win-win for everyone to have an EIS,” planner Sarina Russell said.

During a presentation a few months ago, Michael Zarin, an attorney for the project, said four to five times as many trees that will be taken down will be planted. He also noted 40 percent of the site will be preserved as open space.

“We think this is a project that will have a high demand,” Zarin remarked.

Planner Anna Cabrera maintained going through the DEIS process will ultimately produce a better project.

“The more thorough we can do now the less surprises there will be in the end,” she said. “It will be more comprehensive.”

Planner Lynn Oliva also suggested residents should also be brought into the planning process.